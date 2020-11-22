Jean Marie Sidorick, 62, of Morrisdale, PA and formerly of Osceola Mills, PA died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.



Born on April 6, 1958 in Philipsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Timchak) Sidorick.



A Burial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, PA: with Archimandrite Jacob Piruta officiating.



Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA. Panikhida will be Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

