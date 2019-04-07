|
Jeanette M. Maines, 85, of Curwensville died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care.
She was born May 17, 1933 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Reynolds and Alta (Jury) Lingle.
She's survived by her daughter, Hannah Ross and her companion, Boyd Blackburn of Curwensville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Bruce Dimmick officiating.
Burial will be in Bloomington Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
