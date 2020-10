Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne Myers King, age 101, a resident of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD, died on October 28, 2020.



A service honoring Jeanne and burial beside her husband will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00pm at Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg, PA.

