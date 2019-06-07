Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
Jeanne Rhymestine


1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jeanne Rhymestine Obituary
Jeanne Rhymestine, 78, of Osceola Mills died peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Born Dec. 5, 1940 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elverta (Lobb) Evans.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Beth Ann Rhymestine of Clearfield, George Rhymestine Jr. of Florida and Kurt (Stephanie) Rhymestine of Madera.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey, with the Rev. Vincent Russo officiating.

Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from June 7 to June 10, 2019
