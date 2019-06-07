|
Jeanne Rhymestine, 78, of Osceola Mills died peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Born Dec. 5, 1940 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elverta (Lobb) Evans.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Beth Ann Rhymestine of Clearfield, George Rhymestine Jr. of Florida and Kurt (Stephanie) Rhymestine of Madera.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey, with the Rev. Vincent Russo officiating.
Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from June 7 to June 10, 2019
