Jeannette M. Ralston, 71, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born Feb. 11, 1948 in New Brunswick, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Wilma (Eberle) Smith.
She's survived by two sons, Robert Ralston and his wife, Amy of (Sanborn) Houtzdale, and Jason Ralston and Caitlin of Curwensville.
There will be no viewing or services.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
