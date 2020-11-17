1/
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Simbeck
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Simbeck, age 60 of DuBois, PA died Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 19, 1960 in DuBois, PA. He was the son of the late Leonard Simbeck and Nina (Shaffer) Simbeck. His mother survives and lives in DuBois.

On June 7, 1980 he married his wife of 40 years, Janet (Mooney) Simbeck. She survives.

There will be no visitation.

A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM from the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor Greg Sands officiating.

Social distancing requirements will be followed and mask will be required.


