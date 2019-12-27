|
Jeffrey Lee Roussey, 66, of Frenchville went to be with the Lord on Dec. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born Jan. 15, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Merle Roussey of Frenchville and the late Gertrude (Maney) Roussey.
On Sept. 22, 1990 in Karthaus, he wed Joanie (Paul) Roussey, who survives in Clearfield along with his daughters, Jessica Roussey and her significant other, Nicholas Prince of Milesburg and Jennifer Roussey and her fiancé, Chad Rougeux of Clearfield.
A time of remembrance will be held from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Pine Glen Fire Hall. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with a dinner to immediately follow.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020