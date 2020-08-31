1/1
Jeffrey Williams Schnarrs
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Williams Schnarrs, age 61 of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born February 1, 1959 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Donna Mae (Rodger) Schnarrs.

Surviving him is his other half, Kathy J. Dixon; his daughter, Linette Schnarrs and fiancé Nicholas Coble and their two children, (grandchildren), Henri Mahlon James Coble and Natalie Mae Coble; his son, Jeffrey Schnarrs and companion Karly Good; two step-daughters, Georganne (Robert) McCaulley; Christina (Nicholas) Jones. His beloved "fur children", Abby, Carter, Snow, Baby and Floppy.
Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Especially close to his heart were nieces, Christy English; Jessica Schnarrs and nephews Jeremy Schnarrs and Jason Schnarrs; his brother, Richard (Deborah) Schnarrs; his sister, Karen (Alan) Sattler and sister-in-law Rose Schnarrs.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald L. Schnarrs and a nephew.

Jeffrey was a Christian man who was very close with the Lord. He was a family man and was extremely close with his children and grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were fishing, making memories with his family, dogs, and cooking. He was affectionately called "Chef Jeff" by his wife and kids. His presence will be immeasurably missed.

Funeral services will be private. He was laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Pets Come First, State College, PA.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strange & Weaver Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved