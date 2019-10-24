Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Jennie Lee Searle


1933 - 2019
Jennie Lee Searle Obituary
Jennie Lee Searle, 86, of Curwensville died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois. Born March 26, 1933 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of George and Amelia Irene Marshall.

On Aug. 19, 1954, she married her sweetheart, Jack Searle, who survives along with two children Lee Ann Lindenberger of Erie and Judy Drake and her husband, Kenton of DuBois.

All are invited to attend funeral services at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
