Jennifer M. Simler, 47, of Philipsburg died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born July 23, 1972 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Ernest "Chap" and Mary Ann (Kisinkie) Simler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons officiating.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019