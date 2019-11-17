Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennifer M. Simler


1972 - 2019
Jennifer M. Simler Obituary
Jennifer M. Simler, 47, of Philipsburg died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

She was born July 23, 1972 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Ernest "Chap" and Mary Ann (Kisinkie) Simler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons officiating.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
