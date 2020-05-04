Jennifer N. Vionito, age 25 of DuBois, PA died Friday, May 1, 2020.



Born on October 5, 1994 in New Brunswick, NJ, she was the daughter of Timothy Vionito of Brunswick, NJ and Jean Ann Hicks Vionito of DuBois, PA.



Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.



A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



