Jennifer N. Vionito
1994 - 2020
Jennifer N. Vionito, age 25 of DuBois, PA died Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born on October 5, 1994 in New Brunswick, NJ, she was the daughter of Timothy Vionito of Brunswick, NJ and Jean Ann Hicks Vionito of DuBois, PA.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Gant Daily from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
