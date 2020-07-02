1/1
Jennifer S. Johnston
1971 - 2020
Jennifer S. Johnston, age 49 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home with her loving parents by her side.

Born January 7, 1971, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of Rev. Clifford A. and Rebecca S. (Alberth) Johnston who survive in Morrisdale.

Also surviving are her uncles, Christopher Alberth and his partner Eric Meeks of Fairview, NJ; Paul Alberth and his husband Rickey Vickery, Palm Springs, CA; and his aunt, Annette Alberth of Carrolltown.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Eva Alberth, her paternal grandmother, Mabel R. Maines; her uncles, Timothy Alberth, David Alberth, Mark Alberth and aunt, Elaine Molling also uncles Cordell Johnston, Cameron Johnston and cousins Meg and Carleigh Johnston.

Jennifer was a member of Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Hawk Run. She graduated from the former Faith Christian Academy, RD Philipsburg, in 1990.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date with Rev. John F. Hoover assisted by Rev. Clifford A. Johnston officiating.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

