Jerry L. Dixon Sr.

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jerry L. Dixon Sr. of Olanta died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mr. Dixon was born April 24, 1948 in Clearfield, the son of Lyle and Ruby (Dougherty) Dixon.



He's survived by his wife, Lyda J. (Witherite) Dixon, to whom he was married Nov. 29, 1969 at the Oak Ridge Union Church, along with two children, Jerry L. Dixon Jr., and his wife, Sarah of Bradford and Nicole M. Kushner and her husband, Tim of Olanta.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Duane W. Stiner officiating.



Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery, Glen Richey.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 9 a.m. Friday until the hour of services at the funeral home.