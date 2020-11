Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse F. Mayhew, 80, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 5 PM with Pastor Jim Knepp officiating.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2PM-5PM.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN AT THE FUNERAL HOME.

