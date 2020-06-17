Jessie L. Patchell, age 87 of Reynoldsville, PA died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.



Born on May 28, 1933 in Sabula, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merritt C. and Susie (Spicher) Bundy.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6PM – 8PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30AM from Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



