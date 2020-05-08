On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Jo Ellen "Tink" (Davis) Shive, of Drifting, loving wife, mother of three children, grandmother of five grandchildren, sister, and daughter surrounded by her family and friends, went to be with the Lord at the age of 60 at her residence.



She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Philipsburg.



Tink was born on Sept. 13, 1959 in Philipsburg, to Joseph A. and Elanor Jean (Twoey) Davis.



She attended and graduated from West Branch Area High School in 1977.



On Feb. 14, 1976 Tink married Patrick L. Shive. They raised three children, Todd, Torrey, and Justin while residing in Drifting. Tink revolved her entire world around her family and had an unwavering love for them. She truly enjoyed spending all her time with her grandchildren as they were her world and they always put a smile on her face. She also brought so much joy to everyone that she knew with her beautiful smile.



Tink was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; mother, Elanor; and brother, Timothy.



She is survived by her husband, Patrick; three children, Todd (wife Nicole), Torrey Jones (husband Justin), and Justin; brother, Richard Davis (wife Lanie); five grandchildren, Jakodi, Jayden, Elise, Abilene, and Weston; in addition to cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.



The family would like to sincerely thank Joy McCliment of 365 Hospice for her comforting care for Tink and the guidance she gave our family thru this difficult time. Also a sincere thank you for all the love, prayers, thoughts and cards that the family has received.



Funeral Director Rob Reed of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.

