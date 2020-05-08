Jo Ellen "Tink" Shive
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Jo Ellen "Tink" (Davis) Shive, of Drifting, loving wife, mother of three children, grandmother of five grandchildren, sister, and daughter surrounded by her family and friends, went to be with the Lord at the age of 60 at her residence.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Philipsburg.

Tink was born on Sept. 13, 1959 in Philipsburg, to Joseph A. and Elanor Jean (Twoey) Davis.

She attended and graduated from West Branch Area High School in 1977.

On Feb. 14, 1976 Tink married Patrick L. Shive. They raised three children, Todd, Torrey, and Justin while residing in Drifting. Tink revolved her entire world around her family and had an unwavering love for them. She truly enjoyed spending all her time with her grandchildren as they were her world and they always put a smile on her face. She also brought so much joy to everyone that she knew with her beautiful smile.

Tink was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; mother, Elanor; and brother, Timothy.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick; three children, Todd (wife Nicole), Torrey Jones (husband Justin), and Justin; brother, Richard Davis (wife Lanie); five grandchildren, Jakodi, Jayden, Elise, Abilene, and Weston; in addition to cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

The family would like to sincerely thank Joy McCliment of 365 Hospice for her comforting care for Tink and the guidance she gave our family thru this difficult time. Also a sincere thank you for all the love, prayers, thoughts and cards that the family has received.

Funeral Director Rob Reed of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home
900 Brisbin St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-7422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 9, 2020
Sister always in my heart❤
Stacey
Friend
May 9, 2020
Ink was such a special person. She spread joy with her infectious smile and kindness. I'm sad that I only recently learned of her passing. So, so saddened. Tink, you will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace lovely lady as God takes you home.
Bonnie Picard
Friend
May 9, 2020
Lots of memories from our times all through school! A good friend and special person. Gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers to Tink's family!
Barb
Friend
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest In Peace Tink.
Deborah Smeal
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family
Karen
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Our hearts are broken losing such a beautiful, loving friend. Tink was so beautiful inside and out. Always a beaming smile. We will miss her. Still waiting for our evening out, Tink. You left us way too soon. We loved you. Our thoughts and prayers are with her precious family. May God Bless you all.
Bill Sabol
Friend
May 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
WAYNE JONES
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bobbie Dunlap
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved