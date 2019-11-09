|
Joan A. Guydosik, 86, of Drifting went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Sept. 20, 1933 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Folmar Guydosik.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. The Rosary will be recited at 5:40 p.m. Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, with Father David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Severin Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.
