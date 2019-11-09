Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
4567 Kylertown Drifting Hwy
Grassflat, PA 16839
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Guydosik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Guydosik


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joan A. Guydosik Obituary
Joan A. Guydosik, 86, of Drifting went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Sept. 20, 1933 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Folmar Guydosik.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. The Rosary will be recited at 5:40 p.m. Monday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, with Father David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Severin Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -