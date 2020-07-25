1/
Joan (Marshall) Leis
1930 - 2020
Joan Leis (Marshall), age 90, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020.

She was born February 11,1930 in Luthersburg, PA (Brady Township) to Arthur and Grace Marshall (Huey) of Luthersburg.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, North Olmstead, OH.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
