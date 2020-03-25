|
Joan M. Cavalier, age 91, of Brockway, PA died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home.
Born on February 3, 1929 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Velma (Fitzpatrick) Reed.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Leo Gallina officiating.
A funeral mass will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020