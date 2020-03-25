Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cavalier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Cavalier


1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Joan M. Cavalier Obituary
Joan M. Cavalier, age 91, of Brockway, PA died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home.

Born on February 3, 1929 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Velma (Fitzpatrick) Reed.

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Leo Gallina officiating.

A funeral mass will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -