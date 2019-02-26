Resources More Obituaries for JoAnn Jewell Clontz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnn Jewell Clontz

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers JoAnn Jewell Clontz, 78, of DuBois died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.



Born March 19, 1940 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Angelo L. and Julia Rose (Woznicki) Ruby.



She is survived by three sons, Donald E. Jewell and his wife, Tammy, Joseph T. Jewell and his wife, Debbie and James M. Jewell, all of DuBois, and one daughter, Karen Hoover and her husband, Michael of Falls Creek.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Falls Creek, with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.



Burial will be at Luthersburg Union Cemetery, Luthersburg. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries