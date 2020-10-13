1/
Joanne Herr
1934 - 2020
Joanne Herr, 85, of (North) Philipsburg, died September 26, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Joanne was born on December 6, 1934, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harry I. and Vera (Vaughn) Greenawalt.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
