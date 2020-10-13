1/
Joe Milo Brannon
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Milo Brannon, age 73, of Karthaus PA was called home on Saturday October 10, at the age of 73.

Joe was born in Circleville, Ohio on July 1, 1947.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and retired following 22 years of service. His military career was a source of great pride for him and his family.

Visitation will be held at Strange and Weaver Funeral Home on Friday October 16, from 5-8pm.

A Funeral Service will be at the Oak Hill Church on Saturday, October 17, at 11am with Pastor Roger Behrens officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved