Joe Milo Brannon, age 73, of Karthaus PA was called home on Saturday October 10, at the age of 73.



Joe was born in Circleville, Ohio on July 1, 1947.



He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and retired following 22 years of service. His military career was a source of great pride for him and his family.



Visitation will be held at Strange and Weaver Funeral Home on Friday October 16, from 5-8pm.



A Funeral Service will be at the Oak Hill Church on Saturday, October 17, at 11am with Pastor Roger Behrens officiating.

