John A. Saunders, 77, of DuBois died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born June 28, 1942, in Parma, Mo., he was the son of the late Claude Saunders and Della Mae (Whitchurch) Jewell Saunders Clark.
On June 20, 1965, he married Nell A. (Bailey) Saunders, who survives along with his children, Amanda D. Saunders of Union, S.C., John D. Saunders of DuBois and Shane A. Saunders of Phoenix, Ariz.
There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held, and burial will be in Ellington Memorial Park in Ellington, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020