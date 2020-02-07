Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for John Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Saunders


1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
John A. Saunders Obituary
John A. Saunders, 77, of DuBois died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born June 28, 1942, in Parma, Mo., he was the son of the late Claude Saunders and Della Mae (Whitchurch) Jewell Saunders Clark.

On June 20, 1965, he married Nell A. (Bailey) Saunders, who survives along with his children, Amanda D. Saunders of Union, S.C., John D. Saunders of DuBois and Shane A. Saunders of Phoenix, Ariz.

There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held, and burial will be in Ellington Memorial Park in Ellington, Mo.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -