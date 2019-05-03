John Adam Weber, 77, of Reynoldsville died Thursday May 2, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.



Born Sept. 11, 1941 in Bloom Township, Grampian, he was the son of Darrel and Wilda (Bish) Weber.



Mr. Weber was the former co-owner and operator of Pace Precision Products of DuBois. He was a graduate of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, Pa.



He was a former member of the Clearfield and DuBois Jaycees, a member of the National Rifle Association and a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He was also an avid golfer.



On July 22, 1961 in the Oak Ridge Union Church, he wed the former Patricia Witherow, who survives, along with four children, John A. Weber Jr. and his wife, Sarah of Green, Ohio, Gary L. Weber and his wife, Wendy of Rockton, Janice M. Haas and her husband, Robert of Erie and Michael S. Weber and his wife, Renee of DuBois.



Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and six siblings, Jean Freyer of Yardly, Pa., Donna Chittister of Rutherfordton, N.C., Irene Kendall, Lewis Weber and his wife, Mona and Lee Weber and his wife, Judy, all of Grampian, and Lenore Henry and her husband, Calvin of Stump Creek.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Armstrong.



Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating.



Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Scholarship Fund, 750 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from May 3 to May 4, 2019