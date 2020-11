Or Copy this URL to Share

John C. Jury, Sr., 66, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Jury was born August 26, 1954 in West Decatur, the son of Linus and Gladys (Parks) Jury.



Honoring Mr. Jury's wishes there will be no public visitation or services.

