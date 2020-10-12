John "Jake" Carl Bowman, age 67 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Born January 5, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Dolores June (Eboch) Bowman.



On March 9, 1974 at Morrisdale United Methodist Church, he wed Nancy Ann (Verbeck) Bowman who survives at home.



Family and friends will be received Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM when military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Community Honor Guard followed by a Celebration of Life Service, in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with Rev. Ryan Parish officiating.

