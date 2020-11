Or Copy this URL to Share

John Edward Conklin, age 85 Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence.



Born February 11, 1935 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Herman and Susan (Mehallow) Conklin.



There will be no public visitation.



Services will be private.



He will be laid to rest in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.

