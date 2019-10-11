Home

John Edward Weld


1930 - 2019
John Edward Weld Obituary
John Edward Weld, 89, of Epworth Manor in Tyrone and formerly of Hawk Run, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born April 4, 1930 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Jack and Eva (Shoffner) Weld.

He's survived by five daughters, Sandra Harrier and her husband, Gary of (Shiloh) Woodland, Wilma Foster and her husband, Rodney of Allport, Bonnie May and Edith Fulghum and her husband, Alan, all of Georgia, and Trudy Ferrell and her husband, William of Altoona, and four sons, Edward Weld and his wife, Sara of Glen Hope, John Weld and his wife, Sharon of Olanta, Todd Weld and his wife, Karin of Houtzdale and Dale Weld and his wife, Sharon of Georgia.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Norman D. Irvine officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
