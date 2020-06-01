Dr. John F. Kennard, 89, of DuBois, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



He was born on March 9, 1931 in Clearfield, the son of the late Walter and Grace (McKenrick) Kennard.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.



Military Honors will be accorded by the Clearfield Honor Guard at the cemetery. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home.

