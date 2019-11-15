Home

John Furman "Chum" Marshall


1927 - 2019
John Furman "Chum" Marshall Obituary
John "Chum" Furman Marshall, 92, of DuBois died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born Aug. 5, 1927 in Rathmel, Pa., he was the son of the late Jay and Gladys (Dean) Marshall.

On Oct. 5, 1947, he married Hannah (Ball) Marshall, his high school sweetheart, of the DuBois Nursing Home. He's also survived by his daughter, Anelia Lucas and her husband, Ron of Treasure Lake.

In observing John's wish, there will be no public visitation. A private service was held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Dan Smith officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
