John Gilbert Soult died peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home in Clearfield.



He was born July 22, 1929 in Clearfield to Launcelot E. Soult and Aileen Rumley Soult.



Mr. Soult was a graduate of the Clearfield High School, Gettysburg College with a degree in economics and the Dickinson School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctorate.



On Dec. 26, 1953 in Clearfield, John married his wife, Ann Hedding. She preceded him in death Oct. 15, 1999 after 46 years of marriage.



Following his graduation from law school, they made their home in Clearfield, where John was an owner of Soult Wholesale Co. for more than 60 years.



He had many interests including photography, old cars, woodworking, locksmithing, gardening and collecting and restoring antique toy trains.



In addition, he had a love of reading history books and visiting historical sites, particularly those related to the Civil War.



John is survived by his children, Cynthia Heins and her husband, Glenn of Rochester, Minn., Kathryn Greene and her husband, Richard of Rochester, N.Y., and John G. (Jeb) Soult Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Clearfield; grandchildren, Alexandra Greene McCaw and her husband, Craig, Ashley Greene, Alyssa Greene, Claire Heins, Kate Heins and John G. (Jack) Soult III; and his brother, Launcelot E. Soult Jr. and his family. He is also survived by his long-time friend and companion, Donna Tubbs of Curwensville.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the aides and staff at Comfort Keepers who took exceptional care of John.



Friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will be immediately after at Hillcrest Cemetery in Clearfield.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, Ann H. Soult Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830 (or online at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org - our funds - Ann H. Soult Fund) or to a .



