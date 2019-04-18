John H. Rumery, 68, of Clearfield died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home.



He was born Sept. 20, 1950 in Clearfield, a son of the late Richard H. and M. Lenore (Hastings) Rumery.



He was employed by Harbison Walker Refractories in mobile maintenance. He was then employed and retired after 30 years from NRG (Penelec) in mobile maintenance.



He was a member of the Shawville United Methodist Church, the Clearfield American Legion, Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812; the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge No. 540, Clearfield; and the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge No. 314, Clearfield.



Mr. Rumery served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.



He's survived by his wife, Colleen (Rauch) Rumery, to whom he was wed Feb. 23, 1974 at the Shawville United Methodist Church.



He is also survived by three children, Brian Rumery and his wife, Cynthia of Woodland, Andrea Schickling and her husband, Todd of Clearfield and Diana LaMantia and her husband, Jared of Texas; six grandchildren, Christian, Isaac, Madison, Lincoln, Anistyn and Leven; two step-grandchildren, Shannon and her husband, Roman and their children, Pierce, Beau and Vann and Shay and his wife, Daniela and their son, Channing; a sister, Diana Greene and her husband, Rich of Idaho; a sister-in-law, Carol Rumery of Indiana; a beloved cousin, Penny McCracken and family of Shawville; a brother-in-law, Louie Rauch and his wife, Darlene; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard H. Rumery; a brother-in-law, Robert M. Myers; in-laws, Joseph and Rose Rauch; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hastings; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Rumery.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.



Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home at 7 p.m.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Shawville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 162, Shawville, PA, 16873; or the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 974, P.O. Box 1424, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256.



