John Hugh 'Jake' Potts passed away after a long illness on July 16 with family by his side. He was born to Grace E. (Mackie) and David B. Potts on Nov. 11, 1943 in Clearfield.



John graduated from the Clearfield High School in 1961 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until 1964.



After his military service, he worked at the Shawville Power Plant, starting as a janitor who changed light bulbs to becoming an electrical supervisor, exemplifying his strong work ethic that his family has long admired.



John seemed most at home in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, observing wildlife, going for nature rides, spending time and tending to his camp.



For years, he volunteered for the Senior Environment Corps, as he cared about water quality and conservation. In fact, he received the Watershed Stewardship Award from the Clearfield County Conservation District in 2018.



John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Susan (Carns) Potts; his sons, David (Lisa) Potts of Hyannis Port, Mass., and Daniel (Stephanie) Potts of Hope Valley, R.I.; and his daughters, Susan (Jon) Mikesell and Rebecca (Andy) Brickley of Clearfield.



He was the grandfather to Jacob and Benjamin Potts, Julia Potts, Claire, Paige and Luke Mikesell and Hugh and Will Brickley.



He's also survived by siblings, Elizabeth Lezzer of Curwensville, William Potts of New York, Martha (Jack) Eshelman of West Virginia and Timothy (Karen) Potts of Clearfield.



He was predeceased by his sister, Julia Potts of Clearfield and his beautiful granddaughter, Madeline Potts of Rhode Island.



John was a man of few words buy showed his love of family on the many Potts family vacations. He enjoyed listening to stories around the campfire and laughing at the antics of his grandchildren.



Friends will be received for John from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 and from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Hogue officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.



Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Maddie Potts Foundation, P.O. Box 539, Hope Valley, RI 02832.



To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Gant Daily from July 17 to July 20, 2019