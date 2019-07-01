Home

John J. Krupa


1931 - 2019
John J. Krupa Obituary
John J. Krupa, 87, of Grassflat went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Dec. 28, 1931 in Hawk Run, the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Sophia (Timchiak) Krupa.

Surviving are his children, Anthony Krupa and Christina Krupa, both of Grassflat.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery, Drifting.
Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 3, 2019
