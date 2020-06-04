Or Copy this URL to Share

John J. "Jack" Lynch, Jr. passed away at age 77 on June 2, 2020 at UPMC Altoona due to injuries suffered from a fall.



Jack was born January 13, 1943 in Philipsburg, PA; to the late John "Jack" Lynch, Sr. and Isabelle (Gilpatrick) Lynch.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

