John J. Spinda Jr.
1930 - 2020
John J. Spinda, Jr. age 89 of DuBois, PA formerly of Raceland, KY died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the home of his son Bernard.

Born on December 27, 1930 in DuBois, PA he was the son of the late John J. and Frances (Prassalek) Spinda, Sr.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.


Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
