John James Janocko, 87, of Morann died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born June 27, 1931 in Morann, he was the son of the late Michael and Susan (Rakatowsky) Janocko.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn, along with two sons, Thomas (Melissa) Janocko of Houtzdale and Timothy (Trina) Janocko of Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
Parastas will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A divine liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Marys Ukrainian Catholic Church with the Fr. James Davidson officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Marys Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 22, 2019
