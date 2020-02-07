|
John K. "Jack" Martin, 63, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 15, 1956 in Lackawanna, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Norabelle (Roach) Martin.
He married Cynthia "Cindy" (Hoover) Martin on June 21, 1975 in Philipsburg, and she survives along with one daughter, Amber Dawn and her companion, Tom Shoemaker of Osceola Mills and one son, Shawn Martin and his wife, Bethann of West Decatur.
A Memorial Eucharist will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg, with Father Robert McCay officiating.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020