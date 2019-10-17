Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lewis "Jack" Taylor


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
John Lewis "Jack" Taylor Obituary
John Lewis "Jack" Taylor, 86, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois.

Born Aug. 30, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Charles and Mary (Rider) Taylor.

On Nov. 16, 1995 in Clearfield, he wed the former Virginia L. DeCasper, who survives along with six children, Michael Taylor and his wife, Cindy of Punxsutawney, Deborah Guiher and her husband, Bruce of Gettysburg, Beth Moore and her husband, Robert of Karthaus, Sharon Ragland and her husband, Steve of Sterling, Va., Kathy Taylor of Clearfield and John Taylor of Olanta.

At the request of Mr. Taylor, there will be no visitation nor services.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.