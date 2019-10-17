|
John Lewis "Jack" Taylor, 86, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois.
Born Aug. 30, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Charles and Mary (Rider) Taylor.
On Nov. 16, 1995 in Clearfield, he wed the former Virginia L. DeCasper, who survives along with six children, Michael Taylor and his wife, Cindy of Punxsutawney, Deborah Guiher and her husband, Bruce of Gettysburg, Beth Moore and her husband, Robert of Karthaus, Sharon Ragland and her husband, Steve of Sterling, Va., Kathy Taylor of Clearfield and John Taylor of Olanta.
At the request of Mr. Taylor, there will be no visitation nor services.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019