John M. Bracco, 75, of Clearfield died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
At the funeral home Tuesday, the Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. and a Christian Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield.
