John M. Bukousky, age 76 of Troutville, PA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.



Born on September 11, 1944 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Walter Bukousky & Iola (Salada) Bukousky Haag.



On June 26, 1965, he married his wife of 65 years, Marilyn J. (Lyons) Bukousky. She survives.



As per John's wishes, there will be no public visitation and private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

