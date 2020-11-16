1/
John M. Bukousky
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Bukousky, age 76 of Troutville, PA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born on September 11, 1944 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Walter Bukousky & Iola (Salada) Bukousky Haag.

On June 26, 1965, he married his wife of 65 years, Marilyn J. (Lyons) Bukousky. She survives.

As per John's wishes, there will be no public visitation and private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved