Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
John Mark Dugan


1941 - 2019
John Mark Dugan Obituary
John Mark Dugan, 78, of Bridgewater, N.J., died at his home Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

He was born May 26, 1941 in Morann to the late Gertrude (Magensky) Dugan and Haney Dugan.

He's survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia Solensky Dugan; daughter, Lisa Dugan Kozal and her husband, Stanley of Washington, N.J., and son, Jeffrey Dugan and his wife, Jacque of Washington, N.J.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Ave., Raritan, N.J.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Osceola Mills with Father Robert Horgas celebrant.

Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
