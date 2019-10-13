|
John Phillip "Sarge" Withey, 73, of Trenton, Ky., and formerly of the Chestnut Grove area, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at his home.
Born May 7, 1946 in DuBois, he was the son of John and Geraldine (Beck) Withey.
On March 1, 2000 in Todd County, he wed the former Freda Tedder, who survives along with a son, John Phillip Withey Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Reynoldsville and a daughter, Valerie Henry and her husband, Dan of Luthersburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with Father L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery of Grampian.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the procession will depart for the church.
Military honors will be accorded at the church.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
