John S. 'Sam' Milliron, 69, of Curwensville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.



He was born Nov. 7, 1949 in Clearfield, a son of the late John F. and Josephine (Coulter) Milliron.



Mr. Milliron was a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. He had been employed at Clearfield Cheese where he was the union steward for UFCW Local 23.



Mr. Milliron had also been employed by RD Goss and Clearfield Machine.



He was a member of the Curwensville Christian Church. His faith was very important to him, and he was saved and baptized many years ago.



He had a wonderful and individually unique relationship with each of his grandchildren. They are left with many wonderful memories of him. He left his family many, many memories and stories.



He gave his children and grandchildren a wonderful example of how to live with integrity, a strong work ethic and the importance of family. Most importantly, he taught his family to trust in God to see you through every situation.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Wiley) Milliron, to whom he was wed June 27, 1970 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Curwensville.



He is also survived by three children, Samantha McFaye and her husband, Cliff of Woodland, John Milliron and his wife, Shelly of Morrisdale and Amanda Wilt and her husband, Brad of Clearfield; seven grandchildren, Clifford McFaye II, Mikayla McFaye, Dylan Wilt, Jessica Milliron, John Milliron, Caleb Wilt and Elliott Wilt; and five siblings, Joyce Martell, Cheryl Bortz, Joe Milliron, Dave Milliron and Jeff Milliron.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Buck and Nancy Harper.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Curwensville, with Pastor George Cannon officiating.



Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Help Hope Live Organization, in honor of John 'Sam' Milliron, 2 Radnor Corporate Center, Suite 100, 100 Matsonford Rd., Radnor, PA 19087 or the , 404 W. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



