John Sanko Jr., 97, of Philipsburg died Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home.
Born Dec. 1, 1921 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late John Sanko Sr. and Mary (Hallad) Sanko.
He's survived by three sons, Andrew J. Sanko of Philipsburg, Michael S. Sanko of State College and David G. Sanko of Osceola Mills.
A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills with Archimandrite Jacob Piruta officiating.
Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
Panikhida will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard at the cemetery
Published in Gant Daily from June 11 to June 14, 2019
