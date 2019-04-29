|
John T. "Johnny" Gurbal, 71, of Grassflat went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Nov. 20, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late John and Pearl Johnson Gurbal.
Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, and again for one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Vicki Beilfuss officiating. Burial will be in the Grassflat-Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019
