John Terry Thomas, U.S. Air Force veteran and resident of Laurel, Md., died July 6, 2019 in Gilchrist Hospice Center from lung failure due to flu and pneumonia complications.
He was born in DuBois in 1943 and was the son of the late John Thomas and the late Pauline Noker Thomas.
He's survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Patricia A. (Yonushonis) Thomas; his daughter, Marla Solomon and her husband, Paul Solomon; and by his daughter, Sherry Rice and her husband, Scott Rice.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in DuBois with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from July 8 to July 13, 2019