John was a very kind and understanding gentleman. He was so very helpful when both my father and brother passed. There is never a right time to let go of a loved one but his compassion and understanding was so heartfelt, which made it bearable and John so SPECIAL. God bless all of his family, and please know John is at peace.

With our blessings,

John & Darla Pollock (Baughman)

























