John Thomas Kowalczyk


1935 - 2020
John Thomas Kowalczyk, 85, of Charlotte Hall, MD died on April 22, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center, in Washington, DC from complications of a heart attack.

John 'Jr' was born on April 22, 1935, in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania. He was the only son of the late Eva (Manjack) and John Joseph Kowalczyk. He had three sisters, Rose, Marian and Patsy. He loved his family deeply and had much affection for his hometown.

A graveside service will be held later in the year at Saint Lawrence Cemetery in Houtzdale, PA.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
