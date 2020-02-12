|
John Walter Bloom, 86, of Union City and formerly of Coalport, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Byerley.
Born Sept. 21, 1933 in Kerrmoor, he was the son of the late Harry Walter and Mary (Barrett) Bloom.
Surviving are four children, Cynthia S. Byerley and her husband, Joe, John C. Bloom and his wife, Annette, Leonard W. Bloom and his wife, Esther and Douglas E. Bloom and his wife, Melissa, all of Union City.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Lynora Rumm officiating.
Burial will be in the Watts Cemetery, Redden Hill, Bells Landing.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020